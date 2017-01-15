WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

Police: 2 Dead Bodies Found Outside In Minneapolis

January 15, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Bodies Found, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found outside in separate areas of Minneapolis Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded at about 8:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Upton Ave. N. on a report of a body found. When officers arrived, they located the body of an adult male outside. Investigators on the scene determined there was nothing to indicate that the man’s death was criminal in nature.

Police say there is no indication as to how long the man was outside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

Police were also called Sunday morning to the 1800 block of Russell Ave. N. on a similar report. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male outside. The body did not have any trauma or any signs that the death was criminal in nature.

Both deaths remain under investigation.

