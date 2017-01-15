History Of African-American ‘Human Computers’ At NASA

Professor Duchess Harris, the chair of the American Studies Department at Macalester College, spoke with Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning about the history of African-American women being “human computers” for NASA.
Harris put together a timeline of the history, which is the focus of the recent movie “Hidden Figures,” starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.
Harris’s timeline follows the end of slavery, the creation of educational institutions for African-Americans and how black women became human computers for the agency that ended up putting mankind on the moon.