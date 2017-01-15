WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

Wis. Dem Says He Won’t Attend Trump Inauguration

January 15, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mark Pocan, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is joining those who say they will not attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Pocan made his announcement Sunday.

The Wisconsin Democrat says he had initially planned to attend the inauguration, but changed his mind after reading the classified document on Russian hacking, seeing how Trump handled conflicts of interest and seeing Trump’s recent tweets about U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Trump tweeted that Lewis’ district in Georgia is “crime infested” and that he is “”All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” The tweets came after Lewis, a civil rights icon, questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

Pocan says “it’s time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction.”

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

