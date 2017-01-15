WATCH: Micah Hyde Anticipates Dak Prescott’s Throw Perfectly For INT

WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

January 15, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Green Bay Packers, Micah Hyde, NFL, NFL Playoffs

Bryan Altman

In addition to “is Aaron Rodgers the best QB of all time?”, one of the top questions up for debate on Monday morning may well be “is Packers cornerback Micah Hyde psychic?”

It sure looked like he was midway through the third quarter when he predicted a Cowboys screen play to Dez Bryant and pounced even before Dak Prescott snapped the ball to snag an easy INT and stop a Cowboys drive dead in its tracks.

Clearly nothing Prescott could have done there.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Rodgers returned the favor and Cowboys’ Jeff Heath picked off Rodgers to get the Cowboys the ball back, so no harm no foul.

Still, impressive work by Hyde, who may have a future in Las Vegas after his NFL playing days are over with an act like that.

