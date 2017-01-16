Albert Lea Home Heavily Damaged In Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a home in southern Minnesota sustained extensive damage in a fire Sunday morning, but nobody was injured.

The Albert Lea Fire Rescue was called at about 6:45 a.m. to a report of a house fire at 205 Elizabeth. When crews arrived, they located smoke coming from the front door and a second story window that was open.

Crews did a search of the residence, and nobody was inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters put out the blaze and spent about three hours on scene putting out hot spots. Authorities say the home sustained about $55,000 in damage as a result of the fire.

Fire officials say the cause appears to be overheated electrical wiring due to an overloaded circuit. There were no injuries associated with the fire.