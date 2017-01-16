In Their Own Words: Minnesota Lawmakers Celebrate MLK Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle shared sentiments Monday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday dedicated to his memory.

Here’s a look at what Minnesota politicians had to say about the civil rights icon who was born Jan. 15, 1929.

Celebrating MLK Holiday in Winston-Salem with my Brother Eric Ellison, Esq. pic.twitter.com/VmIQkASGSW — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

Today, we honor an incredible leader who helped mold this country into what it is today. #MLKday2017 #MLK pic.twitter.com/h2Bc4rXELG — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 16, 2017

Happy #MLKDAY! Let's honor Dr. King's legacy with action. As he said, "The time is always right to do what is right." — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 16, 2017

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “the time is always right to do what is right.” Let us honor Dr. King's inspiring legacy. #MLKDay#MN02 — Jason Lewis (@Jason2CD) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, the federal holiday is playing a role in a political battle between President-elect Donald Trump and Congressman John Lewis, one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington.

Over the weekend, Lewis said Trump was a not a “legitimate president” and said he would not attend the Republican president-elect’s inauguration. Other Democratic lawmakers have since vowed to do the same.

On Twitter, Trump lashed out at Lewis, telling to focus on “crime infested inner-cities.” Meanwhile, on Monday, the president-elect called for Americans to celebrate King’s legacy. “Honor him for the great man he was!” Trump wrote.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

Lewis, on the other hand, reminded his Twitter followers that King practiced nonviolent civil disobedience and suffered arrest, jail time and ultimately assassination for his actions.