In Their Own Words: Minnesota Lawmakers Celebrate MLK Day

January 16, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Amy Klobuchar, Jason Lewis, Keith Ellison, Martin Luther King Jr., Tom Emmer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle shared sentiments Monday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday dedicated to his memory.

Here’s a look at what Minnesota politicians had to say about the civil rights icon who was born Jan. 15, 1929.

Meanwhile, the federal holiday is playing a role in a political battle between President-elect Donald Trump and Congressman John Lewis, one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington.

Over the weekend, Lewis said Trump was a not a “legitimate president” and said he would not attend the Republican president-elect’s inauguration. Other Democratic lawmakers have since vowed to do the same.

On Twitter, Trump lashed out at Lewis, telling to focus on “crime infested inner-cities.” Meanwhile, on Monday, the president-elect called for Americans to celebrate King’s legacy. “Honor him for the great man he was!” Trump wrote.

Lewis, on the other hand, reminded his Twitter followers that King practiced nonviolent civil disobedience and suffered arrest, jail time and ultimately assassination for his actions.

