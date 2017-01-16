Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Man Rescued After Falling From Mississippi River Bluff In Minneapolis

January 16, 2017 11:41 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First responders used a rope basket to rescue a man who had slipped off an icy bluff above the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the man was walking with his son and his son’s friend Sunday evening off a main trail on West River Parkway when he slipped and fell about 15 feet down the bluffs.

Minneapolis Park Police and Minneapolis firefighters responded and pulled him to safety. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

