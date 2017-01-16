Loring Park’s Third Bird To Give Way To Bearcat Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Loring Park restaurant The Third Bird will be undergoing a transformation this week.
The restaurant announced Monday that The Third Bird’s will close and quickly reopen Thursday as Bearcat Bar.
Bearcat is described as “more approachable, faster, and cheaper.”
Bearcat’s menu will feature a salad bar, Pho, burgers, sandwiches, wood-fired meats and more. The bar will also feature arcade games.
The name comes from the Stutz Bearcat, one of America’s first sports bars. The space Bearcat is moving into was once occupied by a Stutz dealership.