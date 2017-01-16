Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live Radar  | Read: Prevent Water Damage From Thaw

Wis. Man Killed After Following Through On Threats To Bomb Apartment

January 16, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a man in a small northwestern Wisconsin community was killed after he followed through on his threat to explode a bomb in his apartment building.

Rice Lake police say 12 to 14 residents were evacuated before the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the one-story building Sunday night.

Police Capt. Tracy Hom says one of the officers who responded was hit in the eye by flying glass and was treated on scene.

Hom said Monday that officials received a call about 11 p.m. Sunday from an angry person making threats.

Officers responded and evacuated tenants. Hom says as officers tried to make contact with the man, he set off the explosion. He was the only one in the apartment.

Hom says the man had a history of contact with police.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia