Trial To Begin Tuesday For Man Accused In 4th Precinct Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a lengthy jury selection process, the trial for the man accused of shooting five protesters outside a north Minneapolis police precinct in 2015 is slated to begin Tuesday.

Allen “Lance” Scarsella is accused of shooting five African-American men in November 2015 who were protesting the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man.

According to a criminal complaint, Scarsella admitted to several people that he shot the protesters, all of which suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three other men were charged in connection to the shooting, but Scarsella is the only one accused of pulling the trigger.

Scarsella faces one count of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault. He’s currently in the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

In November, Scarsella’s attorneys filed a motion to move the trial to a different county, claiming local news coverage of the shooting would taint the jury pool. Hennepin County judge Hilary Caligiuri disagreed, and denied the request.