Dayton Urges Republicans To Take Up His Premium Relief Plan

Officials Warn Driving Conditions Remain Slick Following Ice StormThe storm system that glazed much of Nebraska, Iowa and southern Minnesota with ice has mostly left the states, but officials remain cautious about traveler safety even as dire weather warnings are lifted.

2016 Was 2nd Hottest Year On Record In U.S., NOAA SaysClimate change could likely be a factor in it being the Twin Cities' wettest year on record, Dr. Kevin Trenberth said.

Remnants Of Winter Storm Create Tricky Travel ConditionsStudents in some North Dakota school districts will have an extended winter break as heavy snow has created dangerous travel conditions. Dozens of other school districts have delayed the start of classes Tuesday.