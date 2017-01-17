Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Dayton Urges Republicans To Take Up His Premium Relief Plan

January 17, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Health Insurance, MNsure, Premiums

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton is urging House Republicans to pass his health care relief package for Minnesotans hit with skyrocketing premiums.

Dayton wants a 25 percent cut in premiums for 125,000 Minnesotans who make too much money and don’t qualify for tax breaks.

At the State Capitol Tuesday, those facing high premiums spoke at a news conference.

“In 2016, our health insurance was $1,585 a month through Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said Sheri Sexton, of Millville. “In 2017 it is currently $2,197 (a month).”

Meanwhile, Republicans have proposed plan to limit premium rebates for residents with higher incomes.

