Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Charges: Howard Lake Man Fatally Struck Pedestrian After Leaving Bar

January 17, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Howard Lake, Kent Clinton Mattson, Wright County, Wright County Attorney's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old Howard Lake man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle right after drinking alcohol at an American Legion last week.

The Wright County Attorney’s Office says Kent Clinton Mattson faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol in connection to the Jan. 13 incident.

Troopers were called Friday night to Howard Lake, where they say a Chevrolet Silverado hit and killed 59-year-old Richard Jacobs, of Waconia, along Highway 12 near County Road 6. The Silverado’s driver, identified as Mattson, was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattson had just left an American Legion, located close to the crash site, and admitted to consuming three to four whiskey drinks there.

Mattson told police traffic was busy on Highway 12 so he took an advantage in a break in traffic and “floored it” to quickly get onto the highway from County Road 6. He said he then felt a bump and assumed it was a person, so he drove to the shoulder and called 911 at 6:08 p.m., according to the log on his cell phone.

If convicted, Mattson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia