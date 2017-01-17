Charges: Howard Lake Man Fatally Struck Pedestrian After Leaving Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old Howard Lake man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle right after drinking alcohol at an American Legion last week.

The Wright County Attorney’s Office says Kent Clinton Mattson faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol in connection to the Jan. 13 incident.

Troopers were called Friday night to Howard Lake, where they say a Chevrolet Silverado hit and killed 59-year-old Richard Jacobs, of Waconia, along Highway 12 near County Road 6. The Silverado’s driver, identified as Mattson, was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattson had just left an American Legion, located close to the crash site, and admitted to consuming three to four whiskey drinks there.

Mattson told police traffic was busy on Highway 12 so he took an advantage in a break in traffic and “floored it” to quickly get onto the highway from County Road 6. He said he then felt a bump and assumed it was a person, so he drove to the shoulder and called 911 at 6:08 p.m., according to the log on his cell phone.

If convicted, Mattson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.