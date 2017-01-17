Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Over 1,000 Minnesotans Attending Women’s March In Washington D.C.

January 17, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Hennepin Community & Technical College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over 1,000 Minnesotans are planning to attend the Women’s March in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The Women’s March On Washington takes place at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the United States Capitol. It is one of many protests taking place across the country as Trump is sworn in.

It began as a grassroots effort to organize individuals who wish to protest the President-elect Donald Trump. Specifically, protesters are taking issue with the reports of Trump’s comments about women and some of the incoming administration’s proposed ideas regarding health care and other women’s issues.

Women’s March, Minnesota to Washington D.C. helped organized transportation for Minnesotans looking to go to the event.

On Friday, eight buses full of notable Minnesota women, from Duluth to Rochester, will depart for Washington D.C. The buses will leave at 8 a.m. from the Family Tree Clinic in St. Paul and Hennepin Community & Technical College in Minneapolis.

They expect to arrive in D.C. just in time for the march.

