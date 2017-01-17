Minnesotan To Meet: Photographer Robert Evans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robert Evans has spent nearly three decades capturing the walk down the aisle, not just for celebrities, but for everyday couples all over the country.

He photographed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. But Evans will tell you “it’s a world that chose me, I didn’t choose it.” Evans says don’t let the celebrity weddings intimidate you.

The Chanhassen resident ditched the SoCal sunshine two years ago for a Minneapolis-based studio. Not just for that, but for what he calls a better place to raise his three children — and that’s what makes Robert Evans a Minnesotan to Meet.

His first trip to Minnesota was a quick one, on a cool crisp February day, to take photos of the Ice Castles.

“It was the middle of February and it was cold,” said Evans, “but I was excited because we don’t get snow in SoCal and then I came back in May and I saw how green it was and all the lakes.”

He was born and raised in California, but like so many of us here in Minnesota, Evans has a love for fresh water fishing experience. As a child he spent his summers at the lake, rather than the ocean.

“I grew up on my grandparents’ lake fishing in the summers. I’ve caught one Muskie in two years,” said Evans.

After getting a taste of two seasons in Twin Cities, he decided he had to bring his wife to see for herself.

“I said I could live in Minnesota and my wife came and looked and we decided just to do it,” Evans said.

Two years ago, the couple packed up their home , their three children Phoebe, Robbie and Daphny, and made the move to Chanhassen.

Despite the occasional snowy commute, Evans says he’s been impressed with the public school system here .

“Our quality of life has gone through the roof,” Evans said.

Evans likes the convenience of being centrally located in the U.S.

“I travel so much for what I do, I’m central now, It’s perfect I can just be here and live here and go,” said Evans.

His work has taken him all over the world: London, Italy, Spain, Bermuda, and his photographs have garnered the attention of Sony, as a Sony Artisan of Imagery.

“Basically I’m sponsored by Sony and I’m one of handful of photographers that Sony recognizes as the best in their field,” Evans said.

This January marks 28 years of wedding photography.

“Someone’s allowing you into their life for this really intimate moment and I think you really have to connect,” said Evans of wedding photography.

It’s that commitment to his clients that keeps him coming back and make each walk down the aisle a little different on film.

“You always have to anticipate and think ahead, you know dad walks into the bride’s room and sees her,” said Evans.

Evans said sometimes he finds himself getting caught up in the moment.

“I had one sister of the bride say I saw you crying over there, I was so embarrassed,” he said with a chuckle.

He loves that connection he makes with couples, and Robert Evans is certainly glad he said “I do” to Minnesota.

“It’s totally worth it, we still love the winter. If you’re going to be here, you might as well love it,” he said.

You can meet Robert Evans Wednesday night at this Posh Bridal Event.