Officials: Thief Breaks Into Ramsey Co. Squad Car; Steals Loaded Assault Rifle

January 17, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office is one assault rifle lighter after a thief broke into an unmarked squad car two weeks ago.

St. Louis Park city officials say the theft was reported on the evening of Jan. 6, and had occurred in the third floor of a parking ramp on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue.

The person who reported the crime told police they saw the vehicle when they parked in the ramp at 12:45 p.m., but noticed the car had been broken in to when they returned at about 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say the thief pried open and removed a door handle to gain access, and then pried a loaded AR-15 rifle out of its locked mount.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.

