Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Contributing To Target Center Renovations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday that owner Glen Taylor will contribute additional funds to the Target Center renovation project.

Officials said Taylor will contribute an additional $9 to $12 million to the project. The money will be used for new seats, railings for the lower bowl seating area, improved WiFi and more digital signage around the arena bowl and a new skyway on the backside of Target Center.

Plans had already been approved for a $129 million remodeling project, scheduled to start May 6 and be completed by this fall.