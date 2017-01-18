Cottage Grove Man Arrested In Wife’s November Death

January 18, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Cottage Grove, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Cottage Grove say a man was arrested Tuesday for killing his wife in November.

Stephen Allwine, 43, was arrested for probable cause second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amy Allwine.

Police found Amy Allwine dead on Nov. 13 after responding to a medical emergency call. Due to the nature of her death, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate.

Details on the investigation have yet to be released, although officials say the specifics of the lengthy investigation will come out in the criminal complaint.

Stephen Allwine is currently in Washington Count Jail, pending formal charges.

