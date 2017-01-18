Goldy Gopher Wins 3rd National Mascot Championship

January 18, 2017 5:39 PM By Molly Rosenblatt
Filed Under: Goldy Gopher, Gophers, Molly Rosenblatt, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Most know Goldy Gopher as the larger-than-life mascot rooting for the University of Minnesota. But did you know Goldy is a three-time national champion?

The university’s spirit squads returned this week from the Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando. Once again, the dance team took home first place in the Pom and Jazz competitions.

What’s more is that Goldy took home the first place trophy in the UCA National Mascot Championship Competition.

“How can you not love this guy?” said Jacob Schauf, the university’s mascot coach. “He has an amazing amount of energy, he’s always putting smiles on faces, he’s super creative, super energetic, and he just makes your day just by being by him.”

Of course, Goldy put a lot of effort into earning the top mascot title.

“When you go to games, Goldy does a lot of work behind the scenes, doing pushups, working out, running the stairs in Williams Arena,” Schauf said.

He also makes props, does charades and dances at games. One of his most beloved dance moves is the head spin.

How’d he get into the competition? Well, it started with a qualification video.

—–

“That includes different categories of footage from game situations, crowd involvement, cheer band involvement, community service and campus events,” Schauf said.

Once Goldy qualified, he immediately began work on a themed choreographed skit, which he performed in Orlando over the weekend.

The skit, along with his highlight video, earned Goldy the gold.

More from Molly Rosenblatt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia