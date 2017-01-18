Warm Weather Won’t Melt Hockey Day Minnesota Fun

January 18, 2017 4:44 PM By Bill Hudson
STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Call it a good old January thaw! But winter’s reprieve causes some to worry.

Tony Novalany heads up Stillwater’s Hockey Day Minnesota. The highly-heralded event will draw thousands of fans to the banks of the St. Croix to celebrate winter’s game.

“We’re hoping for 6,000 people down here on Saturday,” Novalany said. “It’s almost too warm. We don’t expect it this warm in Minnesota this time of year, but it’s a lot better than 20 below.”

January’s made for hockey, but when temperatures soar, outdoor rinks tend to shrink.

Fortunately, the Texas-based company Ice Rink Events says not to worry. The company, which installs outdoor ice rinks all across the country, hauled a 300-ton portable compressor to the site to do what Mother Nature cannot.

Crews prep for Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater (credit: CBS)

“There’s 26 miles of tubing underneath this rink and we pump an antifreeze solution through it,” said Kevin Gift of Ice Rink Events.

The trailer-mounted portable compressor cools that glycol solution down to about 10 degrees. It can be controlled both up and down, keeping the rink frozen no matter the outdoor temperature.

“We can play in 55- to 60-degree weather and we hope for overcast skies and no rain,” Novalany said.

That is yet to be determined, but regardless of what comes from above, the games will go on, making a pleasant day for fans who will flock to the site to cheer their favorite winter pastime.

“We’re going to drive additional traffic into downtown Stillwater that typically wouldn’t see this time of year,” Novalany said. “So the local businesses are excited for what we’re doing for the community here.”

Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off with three games Friday, including a Gopher-Badger alumni game.

Then Saturday’s games will feature three high school games beginning at 10 a.m.

All games will be played at Lowell Park along Stillwater’s riverside.

