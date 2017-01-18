Minn. Jewish Community Center Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Multiple JCCs Evacuated Nationwide Due To Bomb Threats January 18, 2017 1:47 PM
Barry Family Campus, Jewish Community Center, Sabes JCC, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Jewish community center has been evacuated and closed after receiving a bomb threat in what looks to be a nationwide incident Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus in St. Louis Park was evacuated after the threat was received over the phone.

That’s according to Steve Hunegs, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“Leadership at the Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus showed tremendous poise in responding to this incident,” Hunegs said. “The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident. Please respect law enforcement as they continue to investigate this incident.”

Hunegs adds that there have been similar bomb threats made to JCC’s in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Maine.

