Wild D Jonas Brodin Out 1 Month With Broken Finger

January 18, 2017 5:25 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss at least the next month because of a broken finger.

Brodin was hurt Tuesday in the Wild’s 4-3 loss to New Jersey. After Brodin was examined by a specialist, the Wild announced Wednesday that Brodin will be out for a minimum of four weeks.

The Western Conference-leading Wild had successfully dodged the injury bug for the last several weeks until the setback for Brodin. The 23-year-old has three goals and 13 assists while playing in all 43 games. He’s second on the team with 68 blocked shots and third in ice time per game with an average of 19:46.

Nate Prosser, who has appeared in only one of the past 10 games, will likely take Brodin’s place on the blue line.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

