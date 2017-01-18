St. Paul Unveils Newer, Larger Herb Brooks Statue

January 18, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Herb Brooks, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several hockey legends will come together Wednesday night in downtown St. Paul to help unveil a newer, bigger statue of Herb Brooks.

The statue replaces the old, life-sized statue of Brooks, which sits in front of the newly opened restaurant inspired by Brooks – Herbie’s On The Park.

Members of the coach’s family will be there, along with Wild owner Craig Leipold and some of the players from his 1980 Miracle on Ice team.

Brooks won three NCAA titles coaching at the U of M.

He was also instrumental in taking St. Cloud State University to Division 1 status.

Brooks died in a car crash in 2003.

The new statue will be unveiled at 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia