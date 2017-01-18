St. Paul Unveils Newer, Larger Herb Brooks Statue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several hockey legends will come together Wednesday night in downtown St. Paul to help unveil a newer, bigger statue of Herb Brooks.

The statue replaces the old, life-sized statue of Brooks, which sits in front of the newly opened restaurant inspired by Brooks – Herbie’s On The Park.

Members of the coach’s family will be there, along with Wild owner Craig Leipold and some of the players from his 1980 Miracle on Ice team.

Brooks won three NCAA titles coaching at the U of M.

He was also instrumental in taking St. Cloud State University to Division 1 status.

Brooks died in a car crash in 2003.

The new statue will be unveiled at 6 p.m.