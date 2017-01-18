Lawmaker Opposing Real ID Says He Won’t Block Vote

January 18, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Legislature, Real ID Act, Sen. Warren Limmer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker who staunchly opposes upgrading state photo IDs to meet new federal requirements said Wednesday he won’t block a vote on the measure, potentially clearing the way for the state to comply with the Real ID Act and avoid domestic travel disruptions starting next year.

Minnesota lawmakers have struggled for years to comply with the federal law, which was meant to boost security and combat identity fraud after the Sept. 11 attacks, before the new IDs are required to board domestic flights starting early next year. Minnesota’s Legislature blocked the state from complying in 2009 before reversing it last year in an unsuccessful mad dash to get federal approval.

Sen. Warren Limmer led the charge on that 2009 ban, and the GOP takeover of the Senate this fall elevated him to chair a powerful committee that could shape or block any efforts to comply. Limmer said Wednesday he still opposes the federal law but that he would let a proposal to upgrade Minnesota IDs come to a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee he chairs.

“I think it’s a set up for the greatest government intrusion in our personal lives,” he said.

Minnesota is one of just eight states that haven’t complied with Real ID or secured an extension from the federal government. Legislation progressing in the House and recently introduced in the Senate would allow residents to choose between getting a new, upgraded license and the old IDs that will no longer work at airports and other federal facilities.

But the dispute isn’t over. Part of the GOP’s legislation would specifically ban people who are living in the U.S. illegally from getting a Minnesota driver’s license.

Rep. Dennis Smith, a Maple Grove Republican who authored the Real ID bill, stressed that’s not a change; state rules have precluded immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from getting IDs since 2003. But advocates for immigrant communities fought to have that provision removed in a House committee hearing Wednesday, saying it’s unnecessary and means more unlicensed and uninsured drivers will be on Minnesota roads for longer.

“This is at its core a public safety issue,” said Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia