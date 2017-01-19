‘Boommates’: Survey Finds 1 In 5 Roommates Now Over 40 Years Old

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Remember when you had roommates? There were some good things like late night talks, someone to hang out with, along with some bad things, like people stealing your food or being too noisy.

Well, it turns out, they aren’t just for young people.

A recent survey finds one in five roommates is now over 40 years old. They’re being called “boommates”, derived from the Baby Boomer generation.

There are even websites catered to matching them.

So, would you be willing to have a roommate in your 40s to save a few bucks?