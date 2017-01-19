‘Boommates’: Survey Finds 1 In 5 Roommates Now Over 40 Years Old

January 19, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Boommates, Roommates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Remember when you had roommates? There were some good things like late night talks, someone to hang out with, along with some bad things, like people stealing your food or being too noisy.

Well, it turns out, they aren’t just for young people.

A recent survey finds one in five roommates is now over 40 years old. They’re being called “boommates”, derived from the Baby Boomer generation.

There are even websites catered to matching them.

So, would you be willing to have a roommate in your 40s to save a few bucks? Any roommate horror stories you want to share? Let us know on Facebok.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia