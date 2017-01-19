Comedic Moment Unfolds Between Sen. Franken, Rick Perry At Confirmation Hearing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a little comedy in the hearing room when U.S. Senator Al Franken questioned former Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Governor’s confirmation hearing to be Energy Secretary.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked Perry, “Thank you so much for coming into my office. Did you enjoy meeting me?”

Perry responded, “I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”

The room then erupted into laughter.

“May I rephrase that, sir,” Perry said, trying to keep it together.

“Please, please. Oh my lord. Oh my lord,” Franken said jokingly.

“Well, I think we found our ‘Saturday Night Live’ soundbite,” Perry said, which elicited a few chuckles out of the Minnesota senator.

Here’s the video:

Five years ago, Perry said he wanted to abolish the Energy Department. He says his statements at the time do not reflect his current thinking. During his tenure as Governor, Texas became the nation’s leading wind energy state.