Rainy-Day Fund May Help Cover Minnesota Insurance Hikes

January 19, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance Premiums, MNsure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are working to offset massive health insurance premium increases for more than 100,000 residents who buy their own coverage.

It’s a novel step as other states grapple with rising health insurance costs and uncertainty of how the Donald Trump administration will handle the Affordable Care Act. Minnesota officials agree premium hikes of up to 67 percent merit using rainy day funds to buy down costs for 2017.

Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative Republicans were still arguing over approach as Minnesota’s House prepared to pass legislation Thursday that would reduce premiums for shoppers who make too much to get federal subsidies.

It would help residents like Tracie Loeffler. Loeffler says her family is burning through savings to pay for coverage that costs more than their mortgage.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia