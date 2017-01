ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A letter is going home to parents of kids at 10 east side St. Paul schools following a nearby shooting late Thursday morning.

St. Paul Police Department Spokesman Steve Linders says a man was shot and injured around 10:35 a.m. at Hazelwood and Jessamine Streets.

Officials with the St. Paul School District say the lockdown lasted about 15 minutes. No students were in danger.

There have been no arrests. The incident is under investigation.