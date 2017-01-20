Anti-Trump Protesters March Through Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters are marching through Minneapolis Friday, demonstrating against President Donald Trump.

A group called the Resist from Day One Coalition began marching around 2 p.m. at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue. Several other groups, including students from the University of Minnesota and Augsburg College, joined the coalition as they marched through south Minneapolis.

The group said they were heading for City Hall, protesting what they called “the Trump administration’s hateful agenda that proposes to further heighten the threats to our communities and our planet.”

Minneapolis police estimated there were 400 to 500 protesters marching. Police said Franklin Avenue and Chicago Avenue were blocked Friday afternoon as two protest groups marched through the area.

Lake Street was briefly closed from Interstate 35W to Blaisdell Avenue as a third protest group began marching, police said.