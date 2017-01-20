Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates, Blog | READ: 'DeploraBall' Clashes | Mpls. Protests

CAIR-MN Asks Non-Muslims To Help Counter Hateful Messages

January 20, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Council on American-Islamic Relations, Jaylani Hussein

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of a Muslim civil rights group in Minnesota says his organization is taking a new approach to countering hateful messages — and he’s asking non-Muslims to get involved.

Jaylani Hussein is executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He says Minnesota has seen its share of incidents directed at Muslims in recent months, and some statements made during the presidential campaign have created uncertainty.

His group has come up with concrete ways that non-Muslims can help. Among them, Hussein says, supporters can use social media accounts to share stories of positive experiences they’ve had with Muslims, immigrants or refugees.

One woman who attended a meeting to learn about the effort says she’ll help, perhaps by volunteering to teach Somali immigrants to read English.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

