Reports: Driver In Crash That Injured 3 Rogers H.S. Students ID’d

January 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Cody Pech, Otsego, Rogers High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The driver in the Otsego car crash that left three Rogers High School students injured Thursday morning has been identified.

According to court records, the driver is 22-year-old Cody Pech.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Greta Jenson, Beckett Olson and Ian Orina – all 15-years-old – were crossing the street at 78th Avenue Northeast and Parrish Avenue Northeast to get on their bus for school when they were hit by a truck.

All three are at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Hospital officials said Thursday Jenson and Olson are in critical condition, and Orina is in serious condition.

Also on Thursday, police said they had identified the driver as a 22-year-old Lexington man. Court records indicate the man is Cody Pech.

Pech is being held in Wright County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. He has several previous driving offenses.

There has been no update on the students’ conditions.

