Civics Students At Totino-Grace Watch Inauguration Closely

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seniors and juniors set aside their normal world history curriculum to watch the presidential inauguration at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley Friday morning.

Only some of the students were able to actually cast ballots in the presidential election last year, but all of them were keeping tabs on the results and the events that followed.

Putting politics aside, their teacher believed it was important to take time out of the day to watch the historic event.

“For some of them, this was their first election they voted in, and for (the rest) of them, it was the last one they won’t vote in,” Phil Trovato said. “With the way education is moving so much toward engineering and mathematics only, I think social studies gets put on the back burner until an election year like this. People see how important the democratic process is and what it means to be a citizen.”

One student did ask the principal here if he could wear a shirt to school supporting a particular political party.

Instead of that option, he was told he could wear something red, white and blue.