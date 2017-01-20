CBS’s Jamie Yuccas Attacked During Trump Protests

WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — CBS NewsPath correspondent and former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas, reporting from the Inauguration day protests in Washington D.C., was forced off the air Friday afternoon as violent protesters threw rocks at her and her camera crew.

Yuccas also reported that one protester assaulted her earlier in the day as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Yuccas was reporting on the protesting for the Chad Hartman Show on WCCO-AM; Chad Hartman commented on the rioting after Yuccas was forced off the air.

District of Columbia police are using tear gas canisters in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington.

Some people are being treated for exposure to tear gas and some people are vomiting.

Police have blocked off both sides of the street. Protesters were throwing bricks and concrete at police. One protester wearing a mask smashed a bank window. And demonstrators have blocked streets with newspaper boxes.

Another protester was standing on a mailbox and waving a rainbow flag.

Police are in riot gear, and that includes helmets and body shields.

Protesters have blocked streets with newspaper boxes.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)