Status Of 3 Packers WRs Uncertain For NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that all three receivers would be “given every chance to play in the game.” The Packers didn’t have on-field work on Friday.

McCarthy says the team may make a decision on the receivers after the final practice of the week on Saturday. He says it’s possible that at least one or two players may be pushed back to just before the game on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Nelson was limited in practice this week as he recovers from broken ribs. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

Adams, who has an ankle injury, had 12 touchdown catches. Nelson and Adams were the top two receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Packers’ passing game.

Allison, a rookie, emerged in the last couple of weeks of the regular season with eight catches for 157 yards and a score in filling in when Randall Cobb was hurt. Allison has a hamstring injury.

Nelson wasn’t at Lambeau Field on Friday because of an unrelated illness, though McCarthy said that shouldn’t have any bearing on the decision for Sunday. Nelson looked good in practice, McCarthy said.

“It was good to have him out there,” McCarthy said. “Really today was the most important day for those three guys, so really the information that comes out of the training room today will give us a better idea where we are.”

