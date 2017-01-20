Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates | Read: 'DeploraBall' Clashes | Mpls. Protests

Protests Over Trump Inauguration Begin In Minneapolis

January 20, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands plan to protest in Washington D.C. and in cities across the country beginning Friday.

In the Twin Cities, roughly 60 people already began to gather outside a northeast Minneapolis Home Deport early Friday morning.

The workers, who are janitors, clean Home Depot stores in the metro area and they say they are striking against their cleaning contractor and protesting what they are calling President-elect Donald Trump’s “anti-worker agenda.”

One worker who is planning on striking Friday joined other protesters at news conference earlier this week.

This group claims they are paid poverty wages by their subcontractor, Kimco Services.

On social media, the group said Home Depot uses the “Trump” model of business for its janitorial services by using subcontractors that hire immigrant workers.

One worker who has been working as a janitor for eight years spoke out at that news conference with the help of a translator.

“In those 8 years I have been given a raise of $0.12 cents per year. So, right now I am making $9.50 an hour. And right now, we are fighting because these poverty wages create serious problems in our lives,” Luciano Valbuena said.

WCCO Reporter Mary McGuire said Home Depot released a statement, saying in part, “We don’t think it’s appropriate for us to comment on our vendors’ employee matters…”

This a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com. We will update as more details become available.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Minnesota Gardens (@mngardens) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Snowflakes

    Reply | Report comment |

