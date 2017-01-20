Moss Says He Could Have Averaged 20 PPG In NBA In His Prime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s no denying Randy Moss was one of the most freakish athletes to ever grace a football field, but the former Vikings wide receiver thinks he could have dominated another sport as well.

Speaking on Minnesota Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett’s show “Area 21” Thursday, Moss said that if he played in the NBA today, at 39 years old, he would average 10 points and 5 assists.

.@KGArea21 is going to be, "Straight Cash Homie" all night! First 👀 at @RandyMoss in Area 21 pic.twitter.com/83SXvkYj3R — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017

Moss told Garnett, Shaq and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew that, in his prime, he would have averaged over 20 points per game. For reference, there are about 30 players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points per game right now, including the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

The crew also asked the Vikings great who the Randy Moss of basketball would be. Moss said Latrell Sprewell, a volatile player and proficient scorer who finished his career with the Timberwolves.

In his NFL career spanning five different teams, including two stints with the Vikings, Moss totaled 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He ranks third all-time in yardage, 15th in receptions and second in touchdowns, behind only Jerry Rice.