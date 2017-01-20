Springs May Take McBrayer’s Spot For Gophers Vs. Badgers

Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates, Blog | READ: Protests In D.C. | Mpls. Protests

January 20, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota might have a new starting lineup for rival Wisconsin, with senior Akeem Springs in line to take sophomore Dupree McBrayer’s spot at shooting guard.

Coach Richard Pitino said Friday he’s been considering the switch to his rotation this week, but he stopped short of committing. The Gophers host the 17th-ranked Badgers on Saturday, on the heels of losses at Michigan State and Penn State.

Those defeats knocked them out of The AP Top 25, following their first appearance in nearly four years. The 52-50 setback at Penn State was particularly troubling, with only seven field goals made in the second half including just one jump shot.

Springs is a graduate transfer from Milwaukee. He’s averaging 8.6 points and 20.8 minutes per game.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

