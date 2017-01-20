Trump Supporters Celebrate Inauguration In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supporters of President Donald Trump took in the inauguration across the Twin Cities Friday.

Among those watching the inauguration were veterans who say they voted for Trump because of his stance on national security.

Others cited his campaign promise to create jobs and keep them in America.

“I thought it was great. I think he’s spot on. I heard he wrote most of it himself and I’m bleeding red,” said Rosie Shaugnessy.

At the Bloomington VFW, Shaughnessy is proud to say she’s a woman who voted for Trump.

“The fact that he wasn’t a politician, number one. He’s a businessman and this country needs business changed up,” said Shaughnessy.

That sentiment could be felt after Friday morning’s inauguration. For Bill Beck, a veteran who said he’s supported Trump from the beginning, the president’s words were what he wanted to hear.

“I gave $50, the only presidential campaign I’ve ever contributed a dime to,” said Beck.

“I think that people just wanted a change. They’ve been sick of the same politicians over and over,” said Jerry Flategraff.

At the Richfield American Legion, Flategraff and others also watched history in the making. He was optimistic, believing that the new president will surprise people and bring the country together.

“I think he’s going to reach out to everybody. Like myself, I’ve got black, American Indian, Spanish in my family,” said Flategraff.

“I do believe Trump is going to change America so we are ready for that 20 or 30 years down the line,” said Trump supporter Curtis Woods.

Veteran John Daniel said he knows that not everyone is perfect. He’s asking those that didn’t vote for Trump to give him a chance.

“Patience, understanding that it’s going to take time. Because that’s the way politics work,” said Daniel.

Another theme we heard Friday was law enforcement.

Supporters told us they love the fact that Trump has said he will support not only the military, but police officers as well.