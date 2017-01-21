Police: Brooklyn Center Gas Station Fight Leads To Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An altercation at a Brooklyn Center gas station led to a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

Brooklyn Center police say they received report of the shooting at about 1:15 a.m. People in two vehicles started arguing at a gas station before both drove off.

Someone in one of the vehicles shot into the other car, striking the male driver, who crashed in the area of 49th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard.

Police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No one is in custody, and investigators do not know at this point how many people were involved in the altercation.