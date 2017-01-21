WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

Preparations Underway For St. Paul Winter Carnival

January 21, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul Winter Carnival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the perfect mix of ice and snow. Now all the St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have to hope for is cold.

Work is underway for the start of the annual event.

At the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Vulcan crews are busy stomping snow. The solid blocks of snow will be used for the snow sculpting contest.

Over at Lake Phalen, they’re harvesting the huge blocks of ice that will be used for ice sculptures.

The blocks are cut, lifted and then put onto flatbed trucks. From there they’ll go to Rice Park.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 26.

