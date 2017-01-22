After Major Tax Cut, Iowa Having Trouble Paying The Bills

WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

January 22, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Iowa, Tax Cuts, Taxes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A major tax cut several years ago on commercial buildings and other properties has sliced hundreds of millions of dollars from the state budget.

It helps explain why Iowa is in the position today of struggling to pay its bills despite a relatively strong economy.

Signed into law in 2013 by Gov. Terry Branstad, the largest tax cut in state history has gradually cost Iowa more than $400 million over several years. A separate $300 million will hit Iowa’s main spending fund this budget year, and that cost will be permanent for the years to come.

The law’s effect on state spending is coming into sharper focus in 2017 as a new GOP-controlled Legislature works privately to cover a roughly $110 million shortfall in the $7.2 billion budget that began last July.

  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

    They had to cut taxes. Obama and the Democrats sent tens of thousands of regulations to these businesses which prevent them from SELLING products and services at a profit. Profit is necessary to PAY taxes. Ain’t that hard to figure out. Now that Trump is in office, all that financial burden of bureaucrat paperwork and stupid forced transfer payments to the FEDS, everything will finally turn around. After eight long years of a Democrat presidential GREAT DEPRESSION II.

