Anti-Abortion Advocates Rally At State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Capitol was the scene of another rally on Sunday.

Anti-abortion advocates rallied in St. Paul Sunday afternoon to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Decision that legalized abortion. The 44th annual march urges lawmakers to protect the rights of unborn children.

The group, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, say they are hopeful for the next White House administration to defund Planned Parenthood and nominate anti-abortion judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He will also nominate justices to fill 100 lower court vacancies and remember people these people serve for their lifetimes,” the group’s leader said.

Abortion advocates say a woman facing unintended pregnancy must have access to safe, legal abortion services.

According to Planned Parenthood, in 1965, illegal abortions made up one-sixth of all pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths. They say abortion is now one of the safest medical procedures in the U.S.