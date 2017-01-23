Office Of Anti-Abortion Group In St. Paul Vandalized

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul office of an anti-abortion group has been vandalized with spray painted messages and an upside-down cross.

Brian Gibson is executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries. He says a staff member found the messages when she arrived at work Monday.

The messages contained expletives. One was against President Donald Trump — and Gibson says his group didn’t endorse Trump. Another refers to a child as another “mouth to feed.”

Gibson says he believes the vandalism happened overnight. He reported it to police.

Pro-Life Action Ministries held a prayer service Sunday outside a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul. Gibson says about 180 people attended. Also Sunday, about 4,000 people gathered at the capitol for an annual rally marking the anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that legalized abortion.

  1. Mary Andrews says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Always finding new ways to disrespect women.

