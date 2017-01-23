Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses During State Of The State Address

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday during his 2017 State of the State Address.

While delivering his annual speech to the Minnesota Legislature, Dayton paused to take a drink of water before appearing to faint as he stepped away from the podium.

EMTs attended to the governor as he lay on the floor behind the podium.

The Legislature adjourned following Dayton’s collapse.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

WCCO’s Pat Kessler reported the governor was joking with paramedics after regaining consciousness

MN Gov Dayton is conscious, joking w paramedic and EMT after collapsing during State of State address. — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) January 24, 2017

Dayton’s son, Eric Dayton, tweeted his dad was “doing great” around 8:15 p.m.

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

Dayton briefly stumbled while entering the chamber to deliver his address.

