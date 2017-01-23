Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses During State Of The State Address

January 23, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday during his 2017 State of the State Address.

While delivering his annual speech to the Minnesota Legislature, Dayton paused to take a drink of water before appearing to faint as he stepped away from the podium.

EMTs attended to the governor as he lay on the floor behind the podium.

The Legislature adjourned following Dayton’s collapse.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

WCCO’s Pat Kessler reported the governor was joking with paramedics after regaining consciousness

Dayton’s son, Eric Dayton, tweeted his dad was “doing great” around 8:15 p.m.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

Dayton briefly stumbled while entering the chamber to deliver his address.

  1. John J. Johnson (@RobRRobertson) says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    2017 is going to be a great year.

