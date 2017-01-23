Good Question: How Often Should We Snack?

January 23, 2017 10:22 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s something almost everyone does every day without even thinking — snack.  According to Mintel, 95 percent of people snack once during the day and half of us do it two or three times.

But, how often should we snack?  Good Question.

“It all depends on the person – your activity level, your metabolism and what are your weight loss or weight gain goals,” says Liz Zaremba, a registered dietitian with University of Minnesota Health.

Studies have shown people are snacking more now than in the past. Not only are people eating more snacks, they’re often replacing full meals with them. According to Jill Schlesinger with CBS News, snacks were 20 percent of Kellogg’s business in 2000. By 2016, snacks made up 50 percent of the business.

“If you are getting really, really hungry, low energy and you know you’re not going to be eating for a couple hours, have a snack,” says Zaremba.

Zaremba says snacking can help people who want to gain weight.  Healthy snacking can also help people lose weight by preventing them from splurging later in the day.  Cutting out snacks as a way to cut calories might also benefit people trying to lose weight.

According to Nielsen, three-quarters of people say they snack to satisfy their hunger cravings. People also report snacking to take a break or just pass time.

For people who want a healthy snack, Zaremba recommends something with carbohydrates (satisfy a person right away) and fats (that will stick with a person longer). She also suggests people use snacks as a way to increase a their daily intake of fruits and vegetables.

So is it ultimately calories in, calories out?

“Yes, it’s all about the net balance of energy,” says Zaremba. “It really doesn’t matter when you eat it, as long as the total balance of the day is zero or, if you’re trying to gain weight, it’s a positive balance or,  if you’re trying  to lose weight, it’s a negative.”

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia