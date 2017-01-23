Construction Begins On Hwy. 169, Closures To Last Through Oct.

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Almost no one looks forward to their Monday morning commute, but for some drivers in the metro, things could be even more difficult the next few months.

Drivers who use Highway 169 to get to and from work will experience closures beginning Monday and lasting through October.

Starting Monday at 2 a.m., both directions of Hwy. 169 between Bren Road and 7th Street will be closed as the Nine Mile Creek bridge is replaced with a causeway. The demolition of the bridge is expected to take about a month.

Next, crews will replace pavement, repair noise walls, replace concrete barriers and make improvements to the way pedestrians get around the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the full closure allows crews to reduce the construction impact from three years to one year.

Through October:

SB Hwy 169 will be one lane from Excelsior Blvd to 7th Street

NB Hwy 169 will be a single lane from Hwy 62 to Bren Road

Entrance ramp from WB I-394 to SB Hwy 169 will be closed

MnDOT suggests the following detours for commuters:

Northbound detour:Eastbound Hwy 62, northbound Hwy 100 or westbound I-394 to Hwy 169

Southbound detour: Westbound I-394 or southbound I-494 to Hwy 169

The project was delayed at least twice.

The first delay was due to weather and the second delay was because a utility company needed extra time to protect cables that run under the bridge.

The closure is expected to last through October, weather permitting.

The MnDOT has released an interactive map that allows folks to see how the closure will affect their commute.

For more information on the project, or to view the map, visit MnDOT online.