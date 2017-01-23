Final Defendant Sentenced To 32 Years In Iron Range Fatal Stabbing

January 23, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Anthony James Isham, Bartholamy Jake Drift, Fatal Stabbing, Harley Joseph Jacka, Iron Range, Janessa Lynn Peters, John Edward Isham, Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fourth and final defendant has been sentenced in the murder of a Virginia man killed at the request of his girlfriend in 2015, according to the Saint Louis County Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, 42-year-old Batholamy Jake Drift was sentenced to just over 32 years in prison in connection to the April 27, 2014 stabbing death of Harley Joseph Jacka. Drift previously pleaded guilty in September 2015 to second-degree murder.

Jacka’s girlfriend, Janessa Peters, admitted to telling Drift that she wanted him to kill Jacka because she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. Peters has since been sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison in connection to the murder.

Two other defendants have been sentenced. Anthony James Isham, 45, of Nett Lake was sentenced to just over 30 years in prison. His cousin, 40-year-old John Isham, was sentenced to 6-and-a-half-years in prison for aiding an offender and obstructing an investigation.

Jacka was the father of four children.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Jon Holets and Nick Campanario prosecuted the case.

“The strength of the family and friends of Harley Jacka throughout this lengthy process has been remarkable and humbling to me,” Holets said. “Their commitment to justice for Mr. Jacka was unwavering throughout this ordeal. I also commend law enforcement for their determination and perseverance.”

