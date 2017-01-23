Patrol: Driver Rolls Semi After Swerving To Miss Cattle On Highway

January 23, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Cottonwood County, German Township, Sanborn, Semi Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver was injured after he swerved in an attempt to avoid cattle on a southern Minnesota highway Sunday.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 3:27 a.m. on Highway 71, 5 miles south of Sanborn. There, the semi was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver swerved to miss cattle on the highway.

The semi hit at least one cow before rolling over and sliding into the ditch, according to the patrol.

The driver, identified as a 39-year-old Wisconsin man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Windom Hospital.

Road conditions were wet at the time, the state patrol said.

