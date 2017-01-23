Vikings’ Anthony Barr Named To 2nd Career Pro Bowl

January 23, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Pro Bowl, Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr will be heading to his second career Pro Bowl next week, the team announced Monday.

Barr will be replacing Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr., who will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Vikings officials say Barr has tallied 61 solo tackles, which is the third-most on the team while starting in all 16 games for the first time in his career. His 20 quarterback hurries is also a career high and is the most among Vikings linebackers.

The selection of Barr marks the sixth Vikings Pro Bowl honoree in 2016, the most in a season for a team since 2012.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia