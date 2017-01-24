DNR Warns Emptying Aquariums Into The Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At Aquatropics in Crystal, tanks are filled with a colorful array of aquatic life: fish, frogs and plants.

Owner Kevin McMenamy says his store has a simple policy: If you ever get tired of any fish or aquatic plant, they’ll gladly take it back.

“If you have fish that you no longer want to care for, bring them in here,” McMenamy said. “We’ll take them off your hands no problem at all.”

That is because exotic creatures end up too often in Minnesota’s lakes and rivers. There are many examples of local ponds infested with goldfish. Just as concerning are the many marshlands and lakes where invasive plants choke out native vegetation.

“Milfoil in the lakes of Minnesota, they say that may come from the aquarium. Hard to say where that exactly came from,” McMenamy said. “But the fact that it’s in our lakes, we don’t want to move it to other lakes.”

Officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured three alligators last summer from lakes surrounding the Brainerd area. And an angler fishing the Mississippi River last July landed a piranha-like Pacu fish.

Invasive exotic fish and plant life is a huge concern for fisheries experts like the University of Minnesota’s Dr. Peter Sorensen.

“These are domestic animals that, chances are, will struggle to survive in the environment. It’s not a good fate for them,” Sorensen said. “And if they do survive, untold damage, permanent damage, can result.”

Aquarium owners are now being urged to find alternatives.

“The last thing you want to do is release them into the wild,” McMenamy said. “Don’t do that, whatever you do.”

The DNR continues to educate the public about the importance of keeping exotics in fish tanks and water gardens, and out of the wild.

“Unfortunately, I think sometimes people feel that I’ve got this fish and I, for whatever reason, can’t keep it and I need to do something with it,” said Minnesota Aquarium Society President Andy Jameson. “And it’s sad that sometimes they choose to drop it in the stream.”

One option is the aquatic animal and plant surrender event on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redemption Lutheran Church in Bloomington. It is sponsored by the Minnesota Aquarium Society and the Minnesota Sea Grant.

The Minnesota Aquarium Society will also auction off surrendered fish, plants and equipment from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. People surrendering them receive a portion of the selling price.