Gophers Remain Confident Despite 3-Game Skid

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They’ve been competitive in six of their seven Big Ten games, but have lost the last three.

What do we make of the Gopher basketball team as it heads to Ohio State Wednesday? It’s hard to say, but players and coaches say they feel good about where they are and what they can get done.

The Gopher basketball team lost an overtime thriller to Wisconsin — its third straight loss. Still, coach Richard Pitino says he feels pretty good.

“There’s a lot of basketball to be played,” he said. “I don’t feel like we’re reeling, you know what I mean? I don’t feel that at all.”

On Wednesday, the Gophers will face off against a team they’ve already beaten — Ohio State. It’s too early to call the game “critical,” but they will see a different approach from the Buckeyes than last time.

“We expect them to have a better scouting report of us now that they know some of our plays and know what to do on them,” guard Dupree McBrayer said.

The goal is clearly defined this season..make the NCAA Tournament..

it should be expected at this juncture.

It’s definitely one of our goals, but it’s not something we talk about every day,” guard Akeem Springs said. “I think our daily conversation is more, ‘Get better, get better, and win the Big Ten.”

The Gophers are still trying to figure out whether they’re a fragile or confident team. According to them, they’re feeling more like the latter. It’s not unlike the Vikings 5-0 start to the season and ultimate decline.

For now, the Gophers say they don’t feel like they’re sliding.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Pitino said. “I don’t think there’s a whole lot of panic right now. I think everybody’s pretty excited.”